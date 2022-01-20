The Patriotic Front (PF) has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to institute investigations into the $50 millions fertilizer scandal. Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, PF Vice President Given Lubinda said that President Hichilema should also extend his corruption crusade to some of his people serving in his government as he follows up historic corruption.

Mr. Lubinda said that the PF supports the fight against corruption hence it’s call on the president to extend the corruption fight to cases being committed by people serving in his government.

He said that the PF will be forced to remind President Hichilema if they see no action being taken on historic cases affecting his colleagues.

“For now we appeal to him to investigate the scandal involving the $50M deal in which caked and underweight fertilizer has been procured for FISP at a collosal cost of $1,407 per tonne when the price obtaining in the country is below $1,000 per tonne,” Mr. Lubinda said.

Mr. Lubinda said the PF party is shocked that ministers in the new dawn government who were highly spoken about by President Hichilema when he was appointing them have now been reduced to common criminals who are being taught the art of stealing by a clique. Mr. Lubinda has since advised president Hichilema to watch over his ministers rather than warning the clique.

“Warning the clique not to tempt the UPND ministers because they are very weak souls will not help,” Mr. Lubinda said.

He said that the PF is disappointed that even after several leadership workshops where the President was sensitizing his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, there are still weak angels in government. Mr. Lubinda has questioned what kind of lectures the President offered to his Ministers for them to later engage the clique for further studies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda has said that the PF party is reliably informed by PF members within the system that the new dawn government is now targeting lawyers and law firms that have been defending PF members on the list of targeted victims. He said that the UPND government is doing this to intimidate these law firms so that they stop providing legal services to the PF.

“We have indisputable evidence that Zambia Revenue Authority, National Pensions Authority, Workman’s Compensation Control Board, and other tax agents of the state have been triggered into action to investigate the compliance levels of the Law firms,” he said.

The PF Vice President has since questioned how there can be the Rule of Law which President Hichilema has been preaching when some citizens are denied legal representation. He said the former ruling party is aware that the new dawn government is doing all this to decimate the PF because they cannot stand the pressure of being reminded of their campaign promises.