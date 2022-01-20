Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to take immediate, visible, and decisive action against his appointees whom he has discovered to be getting influenced into corruption.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said that action based on evidence and against his appointees found wanting, will consolidate the head of state’s position that he will not allow corruption under his watch.

Mr. Nyambe says it is worrying to hear revelations from the head of state that a clique of criminals who are currently pursued by law enforcement agencies have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor.

He has reminded the government that Zambians elected them into office partly on the basis of their promise to be different from the patriotic front regime under whom corruption was allegedly allowed and at its highest.

Mr. Nyambe added that the President and his ministers must now begin to act towards eradicating corruption beyond just saying the right things without results.

Yesterday, Opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has refuted allegations made by President Hakainde Hichilema suggesting that the PF was teaching UPND Government officials to steal.

President Hichilema on Monday said the clique of criminals whom law enforcement agencies are currently pursuing have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor.

The Head of State said this when he swore in the Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphne Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa.

But speaking after escorting PF’s Clement Tembo to file his nomination for the delayed Kabwata Parliamentary by-election, Mr. Nakacinda wondered how PF officials would teach corruption the UPND Ministers and Permanent Secretaries whom President Hichilema oriented when coming into Government.

Mr. Nakacinda further commented on the audio circulating on social media purporting that President Hichilema was destabilizing opposition political parties.

“Before I call the acting Secretary-General (Nixon Chilangwa) to invite the Vice President (Given Lubinda) allow me to speak to you about what happened, let me tell you what happened before they cancelled these elections,” he told PF supporters who came to witness the filing in of nominations.

“Yesterday a video came out in which Levy Ngoma implicated the President in something suggesting that it is him who has embarked on a crusade to destabilize opposition political parties.”

“The other day the President was alleging that PF is corrupt but it is his Ministers who are corrupt. He was alleging that some people are teaching his Ministers to be corrupt but is it not Mr. Hakainde who had an orientation workshop with his Ministers? Is it not Hakainde who taught his Ministers? The S.G here is the microphone, I am a trouble maker. Speaking in Bemba can land me in problems,” Mr. Nakacinda said using Bemba and English.