Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says the people of Zambia are pleased with the policies of the New Dawn Government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Mposha, the Munali Member of Parliament, said the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government is already fulfilling its campaign promises.

He cited provision of free education, increased Constituency Development Fund allocation and release of Local Government Equalization Fund as some of the development the UPND Government has so far delivered.

Mr. Mposha was speaking to UPND supporters after escorting the party candidate in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Andrew Tayengwa to file his nomination on Wednesday.

He said the UPND National Management Committee made a wise decision to again field Mr. Tayengwa in Kabwata Constituency.

“The people of Munali banituma kuti ni kuuzeni kuno ku Kabwata that nchito yo chita replace the late Mkandawire yayamba. Mu August when we had general elections, here in Kabwata we re-soundly voted for Levy Mkandawire. Unfortunately, we didn’t plan for it death took our brother. The party has given us Tayengwa and we are happy that the National Management Committee made a very good decision and we need to go out in Kabwata in all the five wards to deliver victory,” Mr. Mposha said.

He said the UPND Government has silenced its critics by providing free education.

“Wherever we are going our people are very happy with the policies of UPND. They doubted us. Barry (President Hakainde Hichilema) told the people of Zambia that we shall provide free education and PF were arguing. But let me tell you that as we speak now almost all the schools have received money to facilitate free education as schools re-open next week. Like the candidate said we have increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 Million per constituency per year to K25.7 Million. We want this money to go on the ground in the constituencies to facilitate development,” Mr. Mposha said.

“So there are so many things that your party is already fulfilling. The council workers are now being paid on time. All the councils have received money; the Minister of Local Government is here. The councils have already received the money we call equalization fund. The PF failed to release Constituency Development Fund for 2021; Chilombwana Garry Nkombo came in as we speak all the constituencies have received K1.6 Million for 2021 CDF,” he said.

Mr. Mposha called for conceited efforts in Kabwata Constituency for the ruling party to win.

“This is your working Government. This is your Government which is fulfilling the campaign promises. So we shall work with you as your leaders as your Ministers as Members of Parliament to ensure that we deliver Kabwata in all the five wards,” he said.