Here are selected briefs on our pro’s who were in mid-week action in Europe.



=SCOTLAND

The Scottish league resumed after the winter break this week and striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 78th minute of defending champions Rangers 1-1 away draw against Aberdeen on January 18 with the two sides tied at 1-1.



=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Patson Daka returned from a short-term injury layoff to score Leicester’s opening goal in the 23rd minute of Wednesdays 3-2 home loss to Tottenham.

He was substituted in the 75th minute.

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu is out with a hamstring injury and missed Brighton’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea on January 18.