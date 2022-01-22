Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has condemned the attack of Kasama District Administrative Officer Beauty Namukoko by suspected political cadres, following a video that went viral yesterday where visibly identifiable people are captured mercilessly attacking Ms Namukoko.

In a statement issued to the media, Ms. Kasanda who is also Government Chief Spokesperson has described the act as barbaric and inhuman and said that government shall not condone any criminality and anyone found wanting shall face the wrath of the law.

Ms. Kasanda said that the perpetrators should be treated as criminals and not misconstrued as political cadres.

“Government strongly believes that no sane political cadre should resort to violence. Government abhors violence and disregard of the rule of law,” Ms. Kasanda said

Ms. Kasanda urged the police to bring to book the suspected criminals.

“The police are urged to pursue these criminals and bring them to book to answer for their criminal acts.

“Government is determined to erase all remnants of political violence and ensure that all Zambians enjoy their freedoms as enshrined in the constitution,” concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, Golden Party of Zambia party leader Jackson Silavwe has called on the Zambia Police to swiftly arrest the thugs that attacked the District Administrative Officer (DAO), Ms. Beauty Namukoko in Kasama on 21st January 2022.

Mr.Silavwe has also said that, in the same vein, the police should arrest the UPND National Youth Chairperson, Mr. Liswaniso for blatantly inciting political violence on political opponents, adding that such public display of criminality must be met with the full force of the law.

Mr.Silavwe urged the UPND leadership to quickly address the emerging rebel movement within their own party and guide them on earning a living away from politics and that the UPND leadership must meet their cadres and address them as they cannot avoid them anymore.

“As a party, together with well-meaning citizens we are pleased with the pronouncements made by President Hakainde on cadres and political violence, nonetheless the words will be considered cheap if they are not matched with tangible actions” Mr. Silavwe