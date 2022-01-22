Cleo Ice Queen has been signed by music record label Def Jam Africa ! The details for her deal are yet to be disclosed, but signing a deal with DefJam Recordings means she will be joining other African giant artists including South African rappers Cassper Nyovest & Nasty C, female artists Boity & Nadia Nakai, among other lucky superstars.

Universal Music Group launched Def Jam Africa, a new label division within the continent dedicated to representing the best hip-hop and Afrobeats talent on the continent. According to a press release from UMG, Def Jam Africa will “follow the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which has led and influenced the cutting-edge in hip-hop and urban culture for more than 35 years.”

She had this to say on her social media pages: ” I’ve always been about doing it for Zed and I’m amazed by God’s favor upon my life and career Glory and Praises to the most high! Zambia and the whole #IceyGang the light is upon us, so let’s shine let’s boogie let’s dream bigger than ever, and let’s express fearlessly !!! Ni ZAMBIA ku chalo and we leaving no man or woman behind. We’ve got work to do. Let’s make some beautiful noise for each other and lift each other up! It’s time Thank you Def Jam Recordings Africa for welcoming me to the family let’s make history, let’s do amazing things . HipHop is alive!!!!”

Cleo also confirmed her partnership with Johnnie Walker: “They always say, “ it’s not about the destination, but more about the journey.” I have learned over time…to cherish each step of my journey, to celebrate the wins, and to endure through the losses. I am so thrilled and honored to have Johnnie Walker Zambia as a partner, walking with me, on my journey. Here’s a toast to all the phenomenal walkers…winning is our portion cheers!”