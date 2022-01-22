9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Cleo Ice Queen Signs with Def Jam Records and partners with Johnnie Walker

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Cleo Ice Queen Signs with Def Jam Records and partners with Johnnie...
staff

Cleo Ice Queen has been signed by music record label Def Jam Africa ! The details for her deal are yet to be disclosed, but signing a deal with DefJam Recordings means she will be joining other African giant artists including South African rappers Cassper Nyovest & Nasty C, female artists Boity & Nadia Nakai, among other lucky superstars.

Universal Music Group launched  Def Jam Africa, a new label division within the continent dedicated to representing the best hip-hop and Afrobeats talent on the continent. According to a press release from UMG, Def Jam Africa will “follow the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which has led and influenced the cutting-edge in hip-hop and urban culture for more than 35 years.”

She had this to say on her social media pages: ” I’ve always been about doing it for Zed and I’m amazed by God’s favor upon my life and career Glory and Praises to the most high! Zambia and the whole #IceyGang the light is upon us, so let’s shine let’s boogie let’s dream bigger than ever, and let’s express fearlessly !!! Ni ZAMBIA ku chalo and we leaving no man or woman behind. We’ve got work to do. Let’s make some beautiful noise for each other and lift each other up! It’s time Thank you Def Jam Recordings Africa for welcoming me to the family let’s make history, let’s do amazing things . HipHop is alive!!!!”

Cleo also confirmed her partnership with Johnnie Walker:  “They always say, “ it’s not about the destination, but more about the journey.” I have learned over time…to cherish each step of my journey, to celebrate the wins, and to endure through the losses. I am so thrilled and honored to have Johnnie Walker Zambia as a partner, walking with me, on my journey. Here’s a toast to all the phenomenal walkers…winning is our portion cheers!”

Previous articleAbout Presidential Incompetence and Arrogance: A CASE OF THE NYUDONI

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Cleo Ice Queen Signs with Def Jam Records and partners with Johnnie Walker

Cleo Ice Queen has been signed by music record label Def Jam Africa ! The details for her deal...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kunkeyani Tha Jedi collaborates with Towela Kaira on “Jailer Man”

Entertainment News staff - 0
Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, popularly known as the lyrical master, is a cult hero of the new age of Zambian hip hop. Helming from the...
Read more

Is Chef187 ‘Husband Material’ ?

Entertainment News staff - 0
Zambia's hip hop giant Chef187 releases his latest single ,'Husband Material', the first of a long list of bangers to be unleashed in 2022. ...
Read more

Esther Chungu delivers amazing visuals for ‘Healing’

Entertainment News staff - 1
Esther Chungu released the video for the song 'Healing', which is off the album April. The video was directed by: Samuel Sakala & King...
Read more

Bomb$hell proudly delivers her highly anticipated debut album ‘Mfumu Kadzi’

Entertainment News staff - 0
Bomb$hell released her debut album on 7th January 2022. The 19 track album features artists such as Slap Dee , Mampi ,Afunika, Abel Chungu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.