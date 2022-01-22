Former Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has told the New Dawn Government to stop blaming the PF regime and focus on delivering on its many campaign promises.

Mr. Chungu, the immediate past PF Luanshya Central Member of Parliament, said blaming the PF won’t in any way help the UPND Government.

He said the people of Zambia are aware of many wrongs the PF Government committed and there is no need for the UPND Government to continuously remind them.

Mr. Chungu said Zambians are not interested in the UPND’s blame game because they want to see development after changing Government.

He said the UPND must realise that they are in Government and need to deliver development to meet the aspirations of the people.

“I don’t know why there is still blame game, the PF did this, and the PF did that. By now the UPND should have been moving at its own speed with its own programmes. Forget about the PF, if the PF made mistakes forget about them, you have been given an opportunity to serve the people of Zambia. I have always said that a Government is there to serve its people. It is not working for the UPND to blame the PF. Blame game won’t make the prices of mealie-meal go down. The Zambian people are waiting to see a better nation tomorrow,” Mr. Chungu said.

He charged that the UPND Government was struggling to fulfill the campaign promise of reducing the cost of living.

“The problem that the UPND are grappling with is the promises that they made. They made promises that were impossible, things that were impossible to meet. Bringing the price of mealie-meal to K50 is practically impossible in this economy. Bringing fertilizer to K250 is practically impossible. Because of so many promises they made and they have seen that they are in office; it is like a game of football.”

“When you are a spectator you can make a lot of suggestions but when you go on the pitch you will find that things are different than you thought. The UPND are the ones playing the game so instead of continually blaming the PF the first thing they should have done is concentrate on fulfilling their promises. Now that they see that it is so difficult to move around and bring the prices of things down they are mentioning PF,” Mr. Chungu said.

He predicted that 2022 is going to be a tough year for Zambians owing to increased fuel prices that have pushed the cost of commodities up.

“Let us wait for March; people are yet to see the worst of what is happening currently economically. Just wait for the increase in electricity tariff. Fuel is yet to go up and all the commodities will go up further than what we are seeing today. The people’s earnings are still static and will remain static for another two years while prices of commodities are going to continue going up. The Zambians that have been having three meals should now get ready to start having two meals. Those having two meals should get ready to start having one or nothing,” Mr. Chungu said.

He said the increased cost of mealie-meal and bus-fares among others are agitating citizens.

“There is no Zambian today who is excited about the current prices of mealie meal, who is excited about the current cost of transport they are paying on a bus. There is no Zambian who is excited not to afford a meal in a day. The Zambian people are waiting to see their lives better. That’s all we are waiting for to see a better road, medicines in clinics, to see children go to school without paying anything from necessary to tertiary,” Mr. Chungu concluded.