Davies Mwila denies attacking the current leadership of PF after By Election Loss in Luapula

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has refuted social media reports that he has advised senior party members to resign following the party’s loss in the just ended Ward by-election in Luapula Province to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

Mr. Mwila said in an interview that the article is false and must be treated as such, adding that Mwila said contrary to what is circulating, he believes in the PF rebranding process.

“I am of the firm belief that the party is headed in the right direction with a blended mixture of seasoned and youthful leaders. I believe the party is still strong and capable of bouncing back. Lessons have been learnt and ours is to put the Zambian people first,” he said.

Mr. Mwila said that is also confident that the PF will scoop the Kabwata by-election and that the party has chosen a people’s favourite who is ready to serve the people of Kabwata.

The former PF Secretary-General said the increase in commodity prices, lawlessness, and lack of consistency has made people realize that the UPND cannot be trusted.

“Fuel prices have increased and will increase some more in the coming weeks, mealie meal prices have also increased, this is contrary to what the UPND promised the Zambian people,” he said.

Hon Mwila appealed that it would therefore be very important for the people of Kabwata to show the ruling UPND that they are not happy with their fake campaign promises by giving PF’s Clement Tembo an opportunity to serve.

Previous articleNot Voting for UNPD Candidate in Kabwata will be unfair, UPND has brought Peace in Zambia

