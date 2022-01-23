Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has said that it is very difficult to accept the claim that Zambia’s law enforcement agencies, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and Zambia Police, have been acting independently and fairly.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. M’membe said that from their own pronouncements and actions and those of the key political leadership of this country (past and present), it is very clear that in many important cases, the law enforcement agencies only swung into action when the key political authorities wanted them to do so.

Dr. M’membe said that if the law enforcement agencies were truly capable of taking independent decisions and actions most of the cases they are pursuing today would have been dealt with when those involved were in power.

Dr. M’membe said that there are many corruption cases they were aware of during the reign of the previous regimes but could not pursue until there was regime change.

Dr. M’membe further said that there are corruption cases even under the current regime which the law enforcement agencies are aware of but cannot pursue.

“For example, they are aware of the corruption case involving Maurice Jangulo’s company being single-sourced to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the government at $1,407 per tonne when the going market price is $1,000 per tonne.

“He didn’t even have enough stocks of his own and had to source at least nine different varieties of fertilizers from his competitors at about $700 per tonne. And some of it has been found to be of low quality. But nothing can be done about this clear case of corruption because it was approved at a very high political leadership level,” Dr. M’membe said

Dr. M’membe said that until Zambia’s law enforcement agencies are truly independent, the dream of a resolute, fair and just fight against corruption will from regime to regime remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained.