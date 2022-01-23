United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province youth chairperson Mr. Anderson Banda has said that it will be unfair for the people of Kabwata Constituency to vote for any candidate apart from Mr. Andrew Tayengwa because UPND Government has brought peace in the country which is a great foundation for development.

Speaking when he conducted a door to door campaign in Markets and drinking places, Mr. Banda, who was accompanied by some UPND National Youth officials led by UPND National chairperson in charge of security Mr. Steven Liutwe and some UPND Lusaka province youth, urged the Kabwata residents to rally behind Mr.Tayengwa.

Mr. Banda said there can be no development if the country is not at peace and UPND believes in peace that’s why they don’t entertain cadrism.

Mr. Tayengwa said that he grew up in Kabwata Constituency in the Kamwala ward did his education from within the Constituency and understands the many challenges the people have been facing.

Mr. Tayengwa assured the people of Mulundu in the Chilenje area that when in power he will work on sanitation and support vulnerable youths who may not be able to get to the college or university because it is his passion to work with the community.

Hon Munkonge who is the campaign manager to Mr. Andrew Tayengwa urged the people of Kabwata Constituency to rally behind Mr. Andrew Tayengwa who is the flag carrier for president Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

Earlier, UPND Kabwata Constituency candidate Mr. Andrew Tayengwa campaigned in the Mulundu area reminding the residents of Mulundu to remember that voting for Andrew Tayengwa is voting for development because he is the eyes of the president in the Constituency.