Submissions received for the Constitution reform process are unsolicited-Justice Minister

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has clarified that submissions made by some stakeholders regarding the Constitution reform process are unsolicited.
And Mr. Haimbe has assured that the constitutional reform process will be consensus, people and stakeholders driven.

He said the commencement of the process which he announced when he appeared on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM is an internal process to ensure that his Ministry gets approval from the cabinet on the road map that will be taken and has assured that Zambians will play their part in accordance with what is expected.

He said to stating that the government has commenced the constitutional reform process without the engagement of stakeholders is a misconception that should be ignored.
On Thursday this week, Mr. Haimbe disclosed that the government had started the Constitutional reform process and that some stakeholders had already made submissions.

Meanwhile, Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has challenged Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe to give a clear position on when the government will commence the process of reviewing the Public Order Act.

Mr. Mundubile said that it will be unfortunate and regrettable for government to commence the review process without giving a clear position and involvement of stakeholders.

The Mporokoso PF Lawmaker said that reviewing the Act has been one of UPND songs from opposition days and has questioned the silence being exhibited on the matter.

Mr. Haimbe last week disclosed that his Ministry is currently reviewing some laws for possible amendment and repeals among them the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, Children’s Code Bill and the Public Order Act.

Previous articleIt’s difficult to accept the claim that Zambia’s law enforcement agencies are fair and act independently-M’membe

