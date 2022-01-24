They’re goals are reunions to report on in selected briefs on our overseas star.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala scored Rangers’ fourth goal in the 86th minute of their 4-0 home win over third division side Stirling Albion on January 21 in the Scottish FA Cup 4th round. He played the full 90 minutes.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka scored Leicester City’s goal in their 1-1 home draw with Brighton who did not travel with Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu who missed the match due to a medium-term injury.

Patson was substituted in stoppage time of the 90 minutes.

This was Patson’s 4th EPL goal since joining them from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

=TANZANIA

-Simba SC: Midfielder Clatous Chama was on the bench in Saturday’s 0-0 away draw against Mbitwa Sugar.

Chama returned to Simba a fortnight ago after an unsuccessful season at RS Berkane in Morocco. Rally Bwalya did not make the team.

-Azam FC: Charles Zulu scored Azam’s fourth goal in Saturdays 4-0 in the revived sides’ away win over Tanzania Prisons.

Azam are fourth on the log and a point behind third placed Mbeya city.

The side has won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six games since coach George Lwandamina was sacked after December 13.