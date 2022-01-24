9.5 C
Monday, January 24, 2022
UNZA Professional Staff Union demands Government settles their gratuities to avoid industrial unrest

The University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) has demanded that government settles gratuities for its members before the commencement of the 2022 academic year to avoid industrial unrest.

UNZAPROSU president Michael Kaluba has bemoaned the delay by the new dawn government to release the K50 million towards the payment of gratuities owed to workers at the university.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Kaluba said that despite the government, through the ministry of education, assuring the union that the money will be released following the protest staged by workers on 5th November 2022.

He has noted with dismay that the country is developing and embracing the culture of exploiting workers with no remorse forgetting that the same workers are the core to the attainment of development.

Mr. Kaluba has observed that the merging of the ministries of general education and higher education has overshadowed the higher education sector.

Mr. Kaluba said that primary and secondary schools are receiving more attention from the ministry of education at the expense of Universities.

