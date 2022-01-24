9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

We will not allow our cadres to become new thugs on the citizens-Nalumango

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Feature Politics We will not allow our cadres to become new thugs on the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has cautioned UPND cadres against causing political violence, saying she will not allow them to become new thugs on the citizens.

Mrs Nalumango, in reaction to the assault on Kasama District Administrative Officer, which was captured on video, said under her watch, no woman will again be intimidated, humiliated and assaulted by cadres.

She said not even UPND cadres should expect sympathy from her if they find themselves in conflict with the law of the land.

“Not even my own Children from the UPND should expect my sympathy if they find themselves in direct confrontation with the rule of law. These are things we campaigned against which put smiles of hope on the faces of many women across the country, we fought running battles with thugs until they surrendered but we shouldn’t be the new thugs on the Zambian Citizens,” Mrs Nalumango said.

“We haven’t forgotten the Kasama case as a serious crime. Not under my watch as Vice President will women again be intimidated, humiliated and assaulted by suspected cadres as was the case in Kasama last week. Zambians have gone through a lot and now is the time to stop all kinds of thuggery crimes. Both President Hakainde Hichilema and I have committed ourselves fully to ensuring this goal is achieved without fail.”

She said the case of the Kasama assault must be handled very professionally.

“I don’t expect anyone to sympathize with those suspected criminals who went on to attack a District Administrative Officer right in her office. Like the President said, Police do not need to wait for an instruction from anyone but they must always act swiftly to protect all citizens, regardless of their social groupings and political affiliations,” Mrs Nalumango said.

Previous articleUNZA Professional Staff Union demands Government settles their gratuities to avoid industrial unrest

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 3

We will not allow our cadres to become new thugs on the citizens-Nalumango

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has cautioned UPND cadres against causing political violence, saying she will not allow them to become...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is no law that compels political parties to reveal their source of funding-Nakacinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has described the harassment and continued summoning of its senior party members by the investigative wings as a scheme...
Read more

Zambia Police Summon Opposition leaders for holding Indoor meeting without permit

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Zambia Police in Lusaka has summoned the seven Opposition leaders that held a press conference at a hotel on Monday morning. PEP leader Sean Tembo...
Read more

Vote for UPND Candidate to Guarantee Development, Jack Mwiimbu tells Kabwata residents

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimb has asked the people of Kamulanga to vote for Andrew Teyengwa so that CDF can be beneficial...
Read more

I don’t need police to protect me if they cannot protect citizens-HH

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to ensure that Police protect all citizens. And President Hichilema said that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.