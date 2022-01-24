Zambia Police in Lusaka has summoned the seven Opposition leaders that held a press conference at a hotel on Monday morning.

PEP leader Sean Tembo confirmed the development and disclosed that he received a police call shortly after holding the event.

The call has instructed that he reports to Lusaka Service Headquarters at 09hrs on Tuesday 25th January 2022.

“I have been summoned to appear before police at Force Headquarters tomorrow, Tuesday 25th January 2022 at 10hrs.

“I hear that it is because we did not get a “Police Permit” for the joint press briefing that we had this morning with various political parties at Southern Sun Hotel,” Mr Tembo said

Seven opposition political party leaders met at Southern Hotel in Lusaka to discuss various governance issues of concern under the new administration.

Among those in attendance include Patriots for Economic Progress’s Sean Tembo, Democratic Party’s Harry Kalaba, New Heritage party Chishala Kateka and People’s Alliance for Change leader, Andyford Banda.

Others are National Democratic Congress’s Saboi Imboela, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Kasonde Mwenda and United for Better Zambia’s Hector Soondo.

The seven political leaders raised various governance issues against the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.