Akafumba, Levy Ngoma Audio has HH's Blessing, says NDC Charles Kabwita

National Democratic Congress secretary-general Charles Kabwita has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema is using his appointed government officials to deregister opposition political parties so that the country reverts to a one-party state.

Commenting on the audio conversation between home affairs and internal security permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba and special advisor to President Hichilema, Levy Ngoma, in which the duo is allegedly planning to collude with the Registrar office of Societies, Kabwita charged that the UPND government and President Hichilema want to “kill democracy so that the UPND remains the only political party in the Zambian political sphere.”

Kabwita stated that the plan to deregister opposition political parties and the Harry Kalaba led Democratic Party, in particular; are have the blessings from President Hichilema.

He said that the UPND leadership did not expect that it will form the government, further stating that the UPND Hichilema led administration was “scared of opposition political parties that are posing a threat to the UPND government, and that is why they desperately want to deregister viable opposition political parties in the country.”

“That audio conversation between Mr Josephs Akafumba and special advisor to the President Levy Ngoma has the blessings from President Hakainde Hichilema. And I now strongly suspect that President Hichilema strategically appointed Mr. Josephs Akafumba to the position of permanent secretary in the ministry of home affairs because of he has some experience of colluding with staff at the office of the Registrar of Societies when the said Mr Akafumba worked closely with Mr Mwenya Musenge in order to deregister the National Democratic Congress,” charged Kabwita, in an interview.” “This is a clear indication that the UPND is scared of opposition political parties that are viable and posing a threat to the UPND government. Suffice to say, this is a ploy by the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema to silence opposition political parties.”

Kabwita also stated that Akafumba and Ngoma should resign from their public service positions because they are still engaging in active politics, which he said is against the code of conduct for civil servants.

  1. The extinction of opposition parties is both by the ruling party and members of the opposition. Just look at the Rashida defection…. people want to associate with the ruling party not to serve the country but to benefit for themselves…. some run illegal businesses which they the ruling party to protect for them. You can only develop a country if you allow divergent views not where the word of the party in power is the only one that counts.

  2. Not even sure why these opposition guys are asking for Akafumba and Levy to be fired, is that the only punishment in the book, they can only be given a final warning. After all the party in question just exists on paper

