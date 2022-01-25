Green Eagles have an opportunity to quietly sneak into second place this Wednesday when they visit Zanaco in a FAZ Super League Week 22 fixture at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles are fourth heading into the midweek date against Zanaco on 32 points from 20 games played.

A win for Eagles will relegated Zesco to third place and move to 35 and 34 points respectively.

Interestingly, Eagles are back in Lusaka just four days after they beat bottom of the table Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 up the road at Nkoloma Stadium.

But Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is aware that ninth placed Zanaco is a different complexion altogether.

“Another tough game, we know it won’t be easy playing against Zanaco and as you know, they are in the CAF games. So we just have to plan and see what happens,” Chiyangi said.

Chiyangi has reason to feel that way considering the two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg last September in Choma.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are unbeaten since the start of 2022 but come into the home game battling to end a three match winless run.

Zanaco’s last three draws have left them stuck in mid-table where they currently sit at number nine on 28 points from 21 matches played.