9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles Eye Second Place on Wednesday

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Green Eagles Eye Second Place on Wednesday
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles have an opportunity to quietly sneak into second place this Wednesday when they visit Zanaco in a FAZ Super League Week 22 fixture at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles are fourth heading into the midweek date against Zanaco on 32 points from 20 games played.

A win for Eagles will relegated Zesco to third place and move to 35 and 34 points respectively.

Interestingly, Eagles are back in Lusaka just four days after they beat bottom of the table Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 up the road at Nkoloma Stadium.

But Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is aware that ninth placed Zanaco is a different complexion altogether.

“Another tough game, we know it won’t be easy playing against Zanaco and as you know, they are in the CAF games. So we just have to plan and see what happens,” Chiyangi said.

Chiyangi has reason to feel that way considering the two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg last September in Choma.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are unbeaten since the start of 2022 but come into the home game battling to end a three match winless run.

Zanaco’s last three draws have left them stuck in mid-table where they currently sit at number nine on 28 points from 21 matches played.

Previous articleDIV 1 UPDATE: Lumwana Radiants Get Walkover Win Against KYSA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles Eye Second Place on Wednesday

Green Eagles have an opportunity to quietly sneak into second place this Wednesday when they visit Zanaco in a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 UPDATE: Lumwana Radiants Get Walkover Win Against KYSA

Sports sports - 0
Lumwana Radiants have returned to the top of the FAZ National Division table after a walkover win against Kabwe Youth. FAZ has awarded Lumwana three...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Must Get a Non-FIFA Date Friendly For Locals

Sports sports - 0
A couple of non-FIFA date friendlies for new Chipolopolo Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic with his home-based players would be very ideal before the next...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion, Patson Score

Sports sports - 0
They're goals are reunions to report on in selected briefs on our overseas star. =SCOTLAND Striker Fashion Sakala scored Rangers' fourth...
Read more

Patrick Phiri Hopes Asanovic Will Get a Local Assistant

Sports sports - 2
ormer Zambia coach Patrick Phiri says FAZ should add a Zambian to the newly constituted Chipolopolo coaching bench led by Croatian born trainer Aljosa...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.