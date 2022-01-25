9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema expected in South Africa for a Two-day Working Visit

President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to undertake a two-day working visit to South Africa from January 26 to 27, 2022.

The President will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo and Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stenly Kakubo has said that President Hichilema will pay a courtesy call on South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as SADC Chairperson of the Organ for politics, defense and security cooperation.

During the visit, President Hichilema will hold a bilateral talk with Mr. Ramaphosa.

Mr. Kakubo said that President Hichilema attaches great importance to peace initiatives in the region and remains firmly committed to ensuring that Zambia continues to play a pivotal role in the SADC Peace Agenda.

Mr. Kakubo said that Zambia and South Africa share excellent historical bilateral relations and cooperation, within the framework of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC).

Mr. Kakubo said that Zambia will continue to collaborate with South Africa at regional, continental and international levels through SADC, COMESA, the African Union, the Commonwealth, and the United Nations.

Mr. Kakubo said that the strong multilateral cooperation between the two countries is premised on shared values and principles.

Mr. Kakubo said his ministry is confident that the continued engagement of President Hichilema with his counterparts in the region and beyond will contribute immensely to the country’s economic transformation agenda, and yield tangible benefits for Zambians

He said in a statement to ZNBC news that President Hichilema and his delegation are scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after their engagements.

