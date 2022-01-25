A couple of non-FIFA date friendlies for new Chipolopolo Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic with his home-based players would be very ideal before the next International Window in March.

Zambia have no competitive games this March that will be taken up by AFCON 2023 preliminary knockout round qualifiers and the CAF Zone last 10 FIFA World Cup final round knockout qualifiers.

Yes, the traditional monthly get together are expected to continue being a staple but it will be ideal for Asanovic to run the rule on his potential CHAN team with at least two friendlies before the March Window.

On top of the league scouting and training camps, Asanovic needs to know exactly what he is dealing with to ensure there is a better level of synchronization before the official March FIFA Date friendlies when the foreign-based stars are available and will take prominence in that programme.

Yes, there is the headache of league congestion but a weekend off to face the usual willing suitors like Angola, Malawi or Zimbabwe would be ideal warm-ups for the CHAN prospects close the gap before the March window.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 20

22/01/2022

Buildcon 2(Timothy Sakala 30′, Billy Mutale 63’og)-Forest Rangers 0

Chambishi 0-Zesco United 1(John Chingandu 2′)

Kabwe Warriors 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Red Arrows 3(Joseph Phiri 45′, Ricky Banda 51′, Fred Tshimenga 80′)-Nkana 0

Zanaco 1(Abraham Siankombo 72′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Jack Ngulube 88′)

Indeni 2(Mathews Topola 10′ , Lawrence Mweenga 27′)-Kafue Celtic 1(Albert Kangwanda 15′)

Power Dynamos 0-Prison Leopards 0

23/01/2022

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 1(Warren Kunda 76′)

Nkwazi 1(Christopher Zulu 45′)-Konkola Blades 1(Crawford Mwaba 23′ og)

WEEK 22

26/01/2022

Zanaco-Green Eagles

=LEAGUE

23/01/2022

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):8

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):8

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):8

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):7

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):7

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):6

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):6

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):5

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):5

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):5

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):5

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):5

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):5

John Chingandu (Zesco):4

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon/Konkola Blades 1):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):4

Jacob Kaunda(Chambishi):4

Brian Mwila(Buildcon/Power Dynamos):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):3

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon):3

Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):3

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):3

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):3

Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):3

Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):3

Jesse Were(Zesco/Kansanshi 1):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Edward Mwenya(Konkola Blades):3

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):3

Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):3

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):3

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):3

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):2

Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):2

Lawrence Mwenga(Indeni):2

Samson Mkandawire (Zesco United):2

Bruce Musakanya(Kansanshi):2

Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana):2

Emmanuel Manda (Zanaco):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):2

Christopher Phiri (Kafue Celtic):2

Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):2

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):2

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):2

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):3

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):2

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):2

Mwiza Siwale(Kafue Celtic):2

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):2

Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 20

22/01/2022

Gomes 1-0 Kitwe United

(Isaac Mazalu)

Quattro Kalumbila 0-3 Nchanga Rangers

Jumulo 1-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Cephas Kaluluma 71’/ Evans Silokomela 21’)

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Luapula Green Eagles

(Kingsley Fichete 69’)

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 MUZA

(Mannix Nangelwa, Changala Simutenda)

Police College 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

23/01/2022

City of Lusaka 2-1 Trident

(Tinklar Sinkala 2’, Emmanuel Kalala 57’/Samuel Chiteta 70’)

Napsa Stars 0-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

Lumwana Radiants vs KYSA*

Lumwana awarded Walkover and 3-0 after KYSA fail to travel