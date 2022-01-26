The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) is challenging FAZ to be more proactive in dealing with cases of hooliganism in the Super Division.

Pockets of violence among fans were reported last Saturday when league leaders Red Arrows thumped Nkana 3-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Referees were also harassed during a league match between Zanaco and Green Buffaloes that ended 1-1 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

ZAFFA General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi said the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) must swiftly punish clubs or fans over violent incidents being witnessed in the league.

Katwizi attributed increased incidents of hooliganism to alcohol abuse during matches, inadequate security and failure by fans to accept defeat.

“You know football is a unifying factor, football brings different backgrounds, be it race, colour or political affiliation. So football should be enjoyed. Fans should know that there are three results in football. A win, a loss and a draw so every result that comes fans should understand. You can’t win all the games all the time. Each game comes with it’s own result so just accept the result and move on to the next game,” Katwizi said.

“Going forward we urge fans to reduce on alcohol consumption during games, you know I have observed that during games a lot of people especially those who do hooliganism most of them are intoxicated. We are also urging fans to excise maximum restraint when provocate let them just walk away from the situation to prevent injuries to some extent deaths when they start fighting,” he said.

Katwizi wants clubs to enhance security during matches.

“We also urge clubs to improve on security starting with perimeter fences and man power. Let the clubs ensure that they beef up security.”

Katwizi added:”FAZ should ensure that the ban on the sale of alcohol in bottles at the stadium during matches is enforced. FAZ should also be quick in making decisions or act on hooliganism. We have all these cases of hooliganism that have happened but FAZ has not done anything, they have not acted on any case up to now.”

“Let FAZ stamp their authority and give stiff punishment to offenders so that it acts as a warning to those who want to do hooliganism in future. Let them ban teams, let them fine teams, let them ban supporters, let them fine supporters so that it deters would be offenders,” Katwizi said.