9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles Fail to Go to Second Place

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Green Eagles Fail to Go to Second Place
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles on Wednesday failed to go to number two after they were held away by Zanaco.

The two sides finished 1-1 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to see Eagles miss a great opportunity to displace defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United from second spot.

Emmanuel Mwaba put Eagles ahead just after the start of the second half.

But Zanaco equalized in the 57th minute through their top scorer Moses Phiri who netted his eighth league goal of the season.

Eagles slightly rise from fourth to third on 33 points, six points behind leaders Red Arrows.

They are a point behind Zesco whom they have failed to relegate to number three.

Zanaco stay put at number nine on 29 points.

Previous articleRB hosts former Botswana President!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles Fail to Go to Second Place

Green Eagles on Wednesday failed to go to number two after they were held away by Zanaco. The two sides...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Green Eagles Eye Second Place on Wednesday

Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles have an opportunity to quietly sneak into second place this Wednesday when they visit Zanaco in a FAZ Super League Week 22...
Read more

DIV 1 UPDATE: Lumwana Radiants Get Walkover Win Against KYSA

Sports sports - 0
Lumwana Radiants have returned to the top of the FAZ National Division table after a walkover win against Kabwe Youth. FAZ has awarded Lumwana three...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Must Get a Non-FIFA Date Friendly For Locals

Sports sports - 0
A couple of non-FIFA date friendlies for new Chipolopolo Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic with his home-based players would be very ideal before the next...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion, Patson Score

Sports sports - 0
They're goals are reunions to report on in selected briefs on our overseas star. =SCOTLAND Striker Fashion Sakala scored Rangers' fourth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.