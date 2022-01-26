Green Eagles on Wednesday failed to go to number two after they were held away by Zanaco.

The two sides finished 1-1 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to see Eagles miss a great opportunity to displace defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United from second spot.

Emmanuel Mwaba put Eagles ahead just after the start of the second half.

But Zanaco equalized in the 57th minute through their top scorer Moses Phiri who netted his eighth league goal of the season.

Eagles slightly rise from fourth to third on 33 points, six points behind leaders Red Arrows.

They are a point behind Zesco whom they have failed to relegate to number three.

Zanaco stay put at number nine on 29 points.