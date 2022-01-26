9.5 C
Media should be left alone: Properties recovery is failing because of 1990s privatization process

By Venus N Msyani

Impartial reporting has always been a tradition for media in Zambia. Specifically independent media.

Genuine checks and balances on government in power come from independent media. It has been like that for every government in power.

As a result, all Zambian governments are always at loggerhead with independent media. For example, the immediate past government of Patriotic Front (PF) broke the record on media closure and suspensions.

President Hakainde Hichilema describes those he believes stole from Zambian people while serving under the previous government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu clique of thieves.

He has declared that everything stolen will be recovered. Unfortunately, the recovery effort continues to hit the wall.

Hichilema is among the richest individuals in Zambia. He took part in the 1990s privatization of state-owned properties. Corruption reports on the process make some people believe the president is not clean hence not a right person to recover stolen properties.

The debate on that is being accommodated by independent media. President Hichilema believes it is a plot to suffocate his effort to recover stolen properties.

“The clique is now employing colleagues in the media to generate stories diverting our attention away from following up the money that belongs to the public.”

HH alleged at State House in Lusaka on January 17 after swearing-in the new Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General.

The president should name who has been bought by the clique. Otherwise, the claim will be taken as a made-up story, which is not good for his career.

The search for the leader that would protect the integrity of media is the reason HH is the president today. He promised to protect media.

Associating media with clique of thieves (corruption) is an assault on media. It is not media protection but exposure to harm. Especially that cadres are real out there and have vowed to deal with anyone attacking the president.

The media is just doing its job. It should be left alone. The effort to recover stolen properties is failing because people are not satisfied with the explanation of HH source of wealth.

The day Zambians will be satisfied with the explanation of the source of his wealth, President Hakainde fight against corruption will start going smooth.

