Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Foreign Affairs has Hidden the Real Reason President Hichilema is Travelling to South Africa-Fred M’membe

By Chief Editor
The President of the Opposition Socialist Party Fred M’membe has revealed that the main reason republican President Hakainde Hichilema is travelling to South Africa today is to launch a book written by a private person who happens to be his friend named Greg Mills, the CEO of the Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based organisation established by the Oppenheimer family, the founders of Anglo American Plc, in 2004. This Foundation is widely believed to have bankrolled the UPND campaigns in the last few elections.

In a posting on his Facebook Page, Dr M’membe wondered if President Hichilema is repaying a favour on this trip because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the President’s visit is a two-day working visit and that the President will pay a courtesy call on South African President President Cyril Ramaphosa, explaining that a courtesy call is a, by the way, a call or visit made out of politeness.

Dr M’membe asked what exactly is the purpose of President Hichilema’s trip to South Africa if the meeting with President Ramaphosa is only a by the way and questioned if the meeting with President Ramaphosa a mere cover-up for his private pursuits, especially that SADC leaders only recently met in Malawi to discuss the security situation in the region.

“Is this the best way to use public resources and time: galavanting all over South Africa to promote the commercial interests of the President’s non-Zambian associates?

“Is it justified to travel to another country using taxpayers’ resources (office, money, time, etc) to physically promote the commercial interests of private entities even if they may have helped fund one’s election campaigns.

“Doesn’t this make it plain who the power brokers in the new government are?

“Is this the beginning of State Capture,” Dr Membe asked

Previous articleMedia should be left alone: Properties recovery is failing because of 1990s privatization process

