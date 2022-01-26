9.5 C
RB hosts former Botswana President!

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda’s office has announced that Lieutenant General Seretse Ian Khama, the Former President of the Republic of Botswana was in the country on a private visit, from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th January, 2022.

In a statement released to the media, the President said that the purpose of President Khama’s visit was primarily to see his brother, Former President Rupiah Banda and to encourage and wish him a quick recovery.

While in the country, Lt. General Khama, paid a curtesy call on, President Hakainde Hichilema at State House and also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Honourable Stanley Kakubo.

President Khama, whose family enjoys long-time family ties with that of late Founding President of Zambia, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, had occasion to visit the Kaunda family, represented by Dr. Kaunda’s eldest son, Colonel Panji Kaunda to pay his respects and commiserate with the family.

The Kaunda family have recently suffered the tragic loss of Mr. Kambarage Kaunda, the twin last born son of Dr. Kaunda.

For his part, President Banda, greatly appreciates and cherishes the visit as a gesture of true friendship and goodwill by Former President of Botswana, Lt. General Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema says he is in SA to to accelerate trade and investment at home and abroad

