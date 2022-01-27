9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

AFTER the 2021 historic elections, no chief should indulge themselves in politics; the case of one Chief Chitimukulu

By Chief Editor
53 views
7
Columns AFTER the 2021 historic elections, no chief should indulge themselves in politics;...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

During a recent courtesy call on him by Infrastructure Minister, Hon. Charles Milupi, the Paramount chief of the Bemba speaking people in Northern Province, revealed that he was once a beneficiary of Hakainde Hichilema’s generosity.

“Myself, I will work with government of the day. Mr. Hichilema had put me on a payroll when I had issues with government. I was on payroll by Mr. Hichilema, I still have the fridge that he gave me,” Chief Chitimukulu is quoted as having said this during the meeting.

The Mast newspaper wasted no time writing a damning and scathing editorial on this, aptly titled, “Chitimukulu is living in shame” in its Tuesday’s edition.

It states thus in part; one who has never known the Chitimukulu Mwinelubemba Henry Kanyanta Manga Sosala would think he means what he says what he says today. Unfortunately, he is a shameless opportunist who has an art to worm his way with politicians without regret.

The editorial goes on to disclose that Chitimukulu traversed this country promoting PF and Edgar’s interests without shame and that his messages were then and are now full of tribal connotations; and he seems to be very happy about it.

It boggles one’s mind that despite Chitimukulu’s seemingly corrosive hatred for this Tonga man who now occupies State House; he was once a beneficiary of a salary and other expensive gifts from him when Sata’s government expunged his name from payroll. And yet we never heard Hichilema bragging about this rare act of philanthropy on his part. This simply tells you Hichilema is hewn from unique clothing……he is a compassionate man willing to extend assistance to those less fortunate than him without necessarily having to scale mountains to let the whole world know!

With due respect, the editorial in question has exposed Chitimukulu for who he is; an ungrateful and resentful old man…..a party cadre!

Isn’t it embarrassing that despite traversing various parts of the country canvassing votes for Lungu and the PF, the majority of our people, particularly the youth still went ahead and voted otherwise?

Chitimukulu is not the only one; many of our traditional leaders around the country cheapened and disgraced themselves by allowing themselves to be paraded at political rallies in glaring sunlight to endorse PF in exchange for SUVs and 3 pieces of silver!

Our chiefs must be reminded that we are no longer in the Stone Age. For God’s sake, this is the era of social media! Young people have access to information right on their fingertips 24/7 to help them make informed decisions. This is more the reason why despite our chiefs attempting to “brainwash” them into voting for Lungu and the PF, they still defied the directive and voted with their conscious. Wasn’t the turn out of the youth amazing…….that it even attracted the attention of the US President?

By now, our chiefs ought to appreciate our democracy, and very importantly, diversity in their chiefdoms – whether they like it or not, their chiefdoms are likely to constitute individuals belonging to a wider political spectrum – UNIP, FDD, DP, PEP, PAC you name it. And to expect these subjects to blindly follow a chief into supporting a particular political establishment simply because they do is naivety of the worst kind!

We should perhaps start urging our chiefs to start learning from the Queen of England. Etiquette demands that the Queen must remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters. By convention, the Queen does not vote or stand for elections. However, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK including appointing the Prime Minister, once of course, the voting has already been done.

Our chiefs must understand that once they engage themselves in politics, they start exposing themselves to the firing range. They are therefore better off refraining themselves from politics so that whomever is ushered in as President or MP must be at peace calling on them for ‘blessings’ without harbouring any mixed feelings. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Previous articleACC Arrest ZAMRA Director Over Honeybee Pharmacy Saga
Next articleChief Machiya advises UPND not to fear making tough decisions

7 COMMENTS

  1. As a nation let us take stock of what chiefs and chieftaincy is bringing to the table.What would we lose if we banned chiefs?I’n my view nothing.
    How much land has been abused by chiefs?Plenty
    Have chiefs been a unifying factor?No
    How many times have these chances embarrassed their subjects?Many
    So what are they for

    1

  2. Perhaps the question to ask is, “if chiefs did not exist would we have created them?” We maintain chiefs merely as evidence of who we were before colonialism set up Northern Rhodesia which rebranded as Zambia at independence.

    1

  5. Kapinga has just failed to come out in the open that he loathes the Bemba speaking people…why emphasize that HH is Tonga? For your information Sata who hailed from the Northern Province never recognized Kanyanta Sosala as Chitimukulu( they had some personal differences). HH gave that fridge to the Chief and promised him that if elected as president he not hesitate to formalize his status… therefore this was not some philanthropic gesture…it was vote buying. Lungu played the same card he won the election and Sosala was immediately confirmed Chitimukulu.

  7. The case of the Fridge. Zambians don’t like Chiefs who say this politician did this for me, Zambians want chiefs who say this politician did this for my people and my chief dom. It was fashionable when PF was buying chiefs during the last elections for Chiefs saying PF did my palace so my people should vote for them, why should people vote for them for your personal benefit as a chief, we need to change such thinking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Civil Society Organizations calls on HH to publicly address the allegations about the Audio Saga

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to publicly address the allegations and necessarily,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Media should be left alone: Properties recovery is failing because of 1990s privatization process

Columns Chief Editor - 14
By Venus N Msyani Impartial reporting has always been a tradition for media in Zambia. Specifically independent media. Genuine checks and balances on government...
Read more

KBN Petty Chanda Exposes the President’s Corruption: In Cowardice HH Plays a Bully

Columns Chief Editor - 24
By Kapya Kaoma The Zambia Police arrest of KBN's Journalist Petty Chanda for "destroying evidence"--the source of the leaked audio between State House Aide Levy...
Read more

Zambia’s success will be Africa’s success

Columns Chief Editor - 10
By H.E Hakainde Hichilema The year 2021 has been a landmark year for Zambia. Two important events occurred. The passing of the first president of...
Read more

Zambia, Not Yet Uhuru

Columns Chief Editor - 16
By Hopewell Chin’ono Africa should NOT judge new presidents on civil service salary increments or nice sounding populist speeches. New African presidents should be judged based...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.