9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Asanovic Gets Bafana Bafana Test

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Asanovic Gets Bafana Bafana Test
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambians will get a glimpse of just what Aljosa Asanovic has to offer as Chipolopolo coach next month after FAZ got him a high profile home friendly.

Chipolopolo have secured a friendly match against Bafana Bafana South Africa.

The match will be played on February 12 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka almost a month after the Croat’s appointment as Zambia coach.

Asanovic will have a great opportunity to rate his domestic talent who will dominate the team as it will be played outside the FIFA International Match Window.

Meanwhile, Bafana and Zambia’s last meeting was at the 2021 COSAFA Cup when they drew 0-0 in the final Group A match last July at Nelson Mandela Bay.

Previous articleWho Are These Friends of The President Running The Brenthurst Foundation?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Asanovic Gets Bafana Bafana Test

Zambians will get a glimpse of just what Aljosa Asanovic has to offer as Chipolopolo coach next month after...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fans Challenge FAZ To Clampdown on Hooliganism

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) is challenging FAZ to be more proactive in dealing with cases of hooliganism in the Super Division. Pockets of...
Read more

Green Eagles Fail to Go to Second Place

Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles on Wednesday failed to go to number two after they were held away by Zanaco. The two sides finished 1-1 at Sunset Stadium...
Read more

Green Eagles Eye Second Place on Wednesday

Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles have an opportunity to quietly sneak into second place this Wednesday when they visit Zanaco in a FAZ Super League Week 22...
Read more

DIV 1 UPDATE: Lumwana Radiants Get Walkover Win Against KYSA

Sports sports - 0
Lumwana Radiants have returned to the top of the FAZ National Division table after a walkover win against Kabwe Youth. FAZ has awarded Lumwana three...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.