Zambians will get a glimpse of just what Aljosa Asanovic has to offer as Chipolopolo coach next month after FAZ got him a high profile home friendly.

Chipolopolo have secured a friendly match against Bafana Bafana South Africa.

The match will be played on February 12 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka almost a month after the Croat’s appointment as Zambia coach.

Asanovic will have a great opportunity to rate his domestic talent who will dominate the team as it will be played outside the FIFA International Match Window.

Meanwhile, Bafana and Zambia’s last meeting was at the 2021 COSAFA Cup when they drew 0-0 in the final Group A match last July at Nelson Mandela Bay.