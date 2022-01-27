A Historian at the University of Zambia has warned that the continued summoning of perceived opponents of the new dawn government has the potential to dent the name of the President and government in the sight of members of the public and the international community.
Dr. Eustone Chiputa has told Phoenix News that although most politicians being summoned may have cases to answer, unwarranted summoning on flimsy grounds becomes questionable.
He says police must always ensure that they do due diligence before summoning or detaining anyone as doing so without proper investigations may infringe on citizens’ rights.
Dr. Chiputa explains that if not addressed, most Zambians will feel the arresting of politicians is mere victimization by government.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has accused the Zambia Police of abusing archaic laws such as Defamation of the President and the Public Order Act to suppress the views of citizens.
Mr. Changala is of the view that government is struggling with the Public Order Act and the application of the law by police which is not in tandem with pronouncements made so far aimed at upholding human rights and quashing the intimidation and harassment experienced under the former regime.
He tells Phoenix News that the police remains affected by the way the previous regime operated hence the summoning of opposition leaders on flimsy charges and detention of some without charge.
Police have in the past two weeks summoned a number of opposition political figures with Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda charged with defamation of the president.
Zambia will risk denting its name if it does not summon the law breakers, we don’t want to go back to the PF days of lawlessness, the reason why we changed government. The suggestion that Police should just watch lawlessness of both the past and present can not be termed logical on any given day
Let the Police do their work please, the Police know which offences to summon and which ones not to, you can not study history and the same time want to sound more knowledge of Police work.
Look Mr Historian, There was a lot of lawlessness under PF, therefore probes of both serious and non serious offences should be welcomed. You saw how the seven opposition political parties(mourners) assembled last week against the current law and they were not arrested. Hamududu who did reasonably well and produced an MP was not at that gathering as he is busy organizing his party, but the seven mourners were busy meeting illgally to console themselves
Infact the concerted fight against corruption and plunder is what will earn the UPND government a good name. To the new dawn government: Do not be discouraged by what the fallen PF regime is saying. Go after them if they are suspected of having stolen public resources. The courts will vindicate them if they are innocent. Criminals must pay for their crimes
Stop complicating simple matters. Who create and repeal laws? Lobby your parliamentarians to move! So you are waiting for a Constitutional Review Commission to be set up? I despair.