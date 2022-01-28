Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu has said that the government will not allow anyone irrespective of their standing in society to abuse an officer of the government.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that the government has made a commitment to protect the decency of all officers who are diligent and professional in carrying out their duties.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that the government is aware that in the recent past, certain categories of people abused public service officers by instructing them to do wrong things in society.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that the wrong acts will never be repeated under the New Dawn government because it wants to restore the pride of the civil service.

The Minister was speaking in Livingstone when he met officers under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

And Livingstone District Commissioner, Eunice Nawa appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to increase the number of police officers in townships following increased reports of house break-ins.

She was speaking when the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister paid a courtesy call at her office.