Updated:

State House defends President Hichilema’s International Trips

By Chief Editor
Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that President Hakainde Hichilema’s international trips are aimed at promoting and enhancing trade and investment.

Mr. Bwalya said that the UPND administration is determined to rebuild the economy and expand social and economic dividends which will be done through accelerated trade and investment activities between Zambia and other countries.

Mr. Bwalya said that through building bilateral relations with other countries, President Hichilema is keen on ensuring that relations are enhanced.

Mr. Bwalya said that the process of appointing diplomats is underway so that the country can incur benefits and enhance development and investments.

Mr. Bwalya, however, said that since the President assumed office, the expenditure on international trips has reduced and led to Government saving monies which are channeled to needy areas.

Mr. Bwalya said this during a press briefing held at the statehouse today.

He also announced that President Hichilema will today meet Cabinet ministers to check on progress made on the guidelines for the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Bwalya has noted that once the process is done, the Government will carry out countrywide sensitization in the communities so that they understand how the CDF will be used.

And, Mr. Bwalya said the move by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to hold monthly fuel pricing reviews will enable the consumers to pay a cost-reflective pump price.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya said the Government is cognizant of the role that the civil society organizations play in enhancing democracy and will ensure they continue to have their space to voice out on issues of national importance.

