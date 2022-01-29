Ten-man Red Arrows have edged Green Buffaloes 3-2 to regain their five point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division.

Arrows came from behind to claim three points that moved them to 42 points as at Week 21.

Golden Mashata handed Buffaloes a 25th minute lead which was canceled just after five minutes when George Simbayambaya leveled matters.

Simbayambaya helped Arrows to take a 2-1 lead into the break after grabbing his second goal of the afternoon in the 43rd minute.

Arrows were then reduced to ten men on the hour-mark when defender Tresor Tshibwabwa was sent off for a second booking.

But despite the numerical disadvantage, Ricky Banda put the scores beyond the Soldiers reach when he poked in Arrows third goal before George Ngoma reduced the deficit to 3-2 seven minutes away from full-time.

Buffaloes remain stuck on 32 points after recording their fourth defeat in their last six matches.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles have beaten Nkwazi 2-1 to stay third on the table.

Eagles have 36 points, one behind second placed Zesco United, who beat Indeni 1-0 in Ndola on Friday.

A goal each by Hosea Silwimba and Ernest Mbewe propelled Eagles to victory as Christopher Zulu grabbed a consolation goal for Nkwazi in Choma.



FAZ Super Division – Week 21

29 /01/ 2022

Green Buffaloes 2-3 Red Arrows

Green Eagles 2-1 Nkwazi

Kafue Celtic 1-1 Buildcon

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 Chambishi

Konkola Blades 1-1 Zanaco

Prison Leopards 3-1 Lusaka Dynamos

28/01/ 2022

Zesco United 1-0 Indeni

Forest Rangers 0-0 Power Dynamos

27/01/2022

Nkana 1-0 Kabwe Warriors