Rural News
Updated:

Government to ensure it completes about 115 stalled Infrastructure School Projects this year

The Ministry of Education has said that it will ensure about 115 stalled infrastructure projects are completed before government embarks on the teacher recruitment exercise this year.

Education permanent secretary for administration says the budgetary allocation of K605 is meant to ensure that the uncompleted school infrastructure projects are finalised so as to address the lack of classrooms and teacher accommodation.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary in charge of administration, Noriana Muneku disclosed this when she paid a courtesy call of Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Malunga in Choma.

The Permanent Secretary is in Choma to Launch the Guidelines for Utilisation of Funds in Schools Under the Education for All Policy.
Ms. Muneku has further disclosed that the ministry will also recruit teachers from their respective localities in a bid to address the challenge of low staffing levels in rural areas.

She added that the ministry will further subject teachers to strict scrutiny to ensure only those with the best results are selected.

She added that this will contribute to improving the quality of education for learners which had dropped in the recent past.
The Permanent Secretary was responding to a concern raised by the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary about the diminishing performance of schools in Southern Province lately.

Earlier, Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Malunga explained that the province has not been performing very well in the education sector.

She attributed this to the lack of boarding facilities especially in rural areas which have led to the girl child falling prey to teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

She also noted that the language barrier between pupils and teachers who are unable to articulate in the local language at their respective schools has contributed to pupils’ poor performance.

