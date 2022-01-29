The Electoral Commission of Zambia has unveiled a new brand identity.

The new brand identity has seen the electoral management body change its logo and tagline.

The Commission unveiled its new brand identity at a function helped at Raddison Blu in Lusaka on Friday morning.

ECZ Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu in a speech read on his behalf by Commissioner Emily Sikazwe said the Commission is ushering itself into a new era to rebrand and reposition itself strategically into the future.

Justice Chulu said the Commission’s new brand will open a new chapter in its continued journey of transformation.

“You may wish to know that the last time the Commission undertook the process of rebranding was in 2007. The logo and brand promise at that time were reviewed from ‘Free and Fair’ to ‘Endorsing Your Choice’. Today we are proud to announce the launch of the new Electoral Commission of Zambia logo and brand promise, as part of the ongoing evolution of our work,” he said.

He added, “Election management has grown and evolved over the years, and we feel it is time for a review. We have refreshed our logo and colours to reflect our strategic direction for the coming years.”

Justice Chulu said after careful consideration, the Commission chose a logo that reflects a modern and futuristic approach, that captures its mandate to deliver credible elections.

“Additionally, the current strategic plan, which has been in effect for the past five years expires this year, This distinguished guests presents the Commission with an opportunity to develop a new strategic plan that fits into the new brand direction.”

He said after the 12th August 2021 General Elections, the Commission conducted a thorough review of the previous electoral cycle adding that the review covered activities such as Delimitation, Registration of Voters, Nominations and the Polls.

He said some of recommendations from stakeholders will form part of the Commissions next strategic direction adding that the Commission is committed to reviewing all its processes and activities in order to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the electoral process.