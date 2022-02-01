Struggling FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos have appointed Boyd Mulwanda as head coach on a two-year contract.

Mulwanda has resigned as Buildcon coach to join Kansanshi, who fired coach Tenant Chilumba two weeks ago.

The new Kansanshi boss has been introduced to the players alongside his goalkeeper coach Caesar Ndhlovu.

Mulwanda will lead the Kansanshi bench that already has Donwell Yobe, Elijah Phiri and Nasha Kaaya as assistant coaches.

In his remarks to players, Mulwanda said Kansanshi was a big team that should be challenging for the league title.

“We have come here for one purpose and the purpose is to try and achieve the objectives of the team that has been set. Which I know that most of you are aware of, we have said as a team let’s try to get the top four, if we can’t get the top four, fight for the ABSA Cup then we know that you are playing,” he said.

Kansanshi are fifth from the bottom of the table sitting on 22 points after playing 21 matches.

The Solwezi outfits are just one point above the relegation zone.

“The material that we have, the experience of the players that are here, I don’t think this can be so difficult. We need to push the team from where it is so that we start also reciprocating what management is putting in the team. We are a big team. We can’t be struggling. I don’t see us failing,” Mulwanda said.

Mulwanda’s first match in charge will be against Indeni on Saturday away in Ndola.

“Firstly this week we must start winning. What has happened in the past has happened. You can’t change the past but we can change where we are going. If you believe we can do it we will do it. It has to start this week; we have to get maximum points to start climbing on the ladder. The league is still open. Who knows we can play continental if we are just focused,” he said