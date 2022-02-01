9.5 C
Felix Katongo joins Green Buffaloes Bench

Green Buffaloes have made wholesale changes to their bench to assist head coach Justin Chinama.

Buffaloes have dropped assistants Dennis Banda, Allan Mukuka and Joel Kambili as Chinama’s deputies.

The changes have come following a nine-match winless run at Buffaloes who had enjoy a fifteen-week domination of the season in the first half of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League campaign.

According to sources familiar with the development, 2012 AFCON star Felix Katongo has followed his elder brothers’ footsteps to also take up a position on the Buffaloes bench as an assistant.

Christopher Katongo was assistant coach during the reign of Bilton Musonda before the latter was fired in March 2021.

Felix Katanga joins the bench together with Davy Kaumbwa and Jimmy Mumba.

The changes come just four days after Buffaloes lost 3-2 at home to the team that has replaced them at the summit of the log, Red Arrows.

Buffaloes are now fifth and ten points behind Arrows after 21 games played with thirteen matches left to play.

