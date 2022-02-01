9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
General News
Updated:

Teacher recruitment to go ahead-Thabo

Ministry of Information and Media Director and spokesperson Thabo Kawana has maintained that the teacher recruitment exercise will be done by April this year.

Mr. Kawana says the exercise is not tied to the completion of the 1-hundred and 16 schools countrywide that were under construction in the previous PF government.

He says it is wrong to suggest that the recruitment is tied to the completion of the schools because that will take some time.

Mr. Kawana was speaking in Kitwe when he called on the District Education Board Secretary Christopher Nyungila.

He said the government is determined to finish all the 116 schools and other infrastructure by the end of this year.

And Mr. Kawana encouraged Mr. Nyungila to ensure school managers do not force parents to buy uniforms in schools as doing so does not support free education.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyungila said among the grants that schools have received is money for orphans and Vulnerable children.

He said school committees will buy uniforms and other school requirements for the vulnerable children using the same funds.

