Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala was on the losing side on Wednesday night when Rangers lost their Old Firm derby clash against Celtic.

The Scottish champions lost 3-0 away to arch foes Celtic in their mid-week derby date.

Fashion came off the bench at the start of the second half for 19-year-old Ivorian striker Amad Diallo after Celtic had wrapped-up the game with all three goals coming in the opening 44 minutes of the first half.

This was Fashions second derby after also coming on as a substitute in Rangers 1-0 first leg win on August 28 when he came on in the 84th minute but is still without a goal in the big showdown.

Meanwhile, Celtic have replace Rangers at the top on 57 and 56 points respectively following their triumph.