Sports
Fashion Loses In Glasgow Derby

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala was on the losing side on Wednesday night when Rangers lost their Old Firm derby clash against Celtic.

The Scottish champions lost 3-0 away to arch foes Celtic in their mid-week derby date.

Fashion came off the bench at the start of the second half for 19-year-old Ivorian striker Amad Diallo after Celtic had wrapped-up the game with all three goals coming in the opening 44 minutes of the first half.

This was Fashions second derby after also coming on as a substitute in Rangers 1-0 first leg win on August 28 when he came on in the 84th minute but is still without a goal in the big showdown.

Meanwhile, Celtic have replace Rangers at the top on 57 and 56 points respectively following their  triumph.

