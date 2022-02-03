9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Stop Pricing Cartels and Allow each Bus Operator to determine their own Bus Fares

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Economy Stop Pricing Cartels and Allow each Bus Operator to determine...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Zambian Government to stop the pricing cartels within the public passenger bus sector and allow each bus operator to determine their own bus fares.

The Highway Safety Group has noted with concern the continued existence of this pricing cartel for many years that only benefit the bus owners and tend to hold to ransom public bus passengers who have no choice but to pay the fixed bus fare. This pricing cartel has always left passengers disadvantaged as they have no choice when it comes to bus fares as all fares are pegged at the same cartel price and bus fare regardless of the type and standard of bus services being provided.

This pricing system also makes it hard for passengers to benefit from reduced fuel prices or increased competition in the passenger bus sector.

The Highway Safety Group notes that Zambia being a free market economy should allow each and every public bus company to determine their own bus fares and pricing of the services they provide.

As things stand, the pricing cartel in the passenger bus sector is also stopping innovations in the provision of bus services as bus owners get rewarded even for a bad service they provide.

The Highway Safety Group therefore urges the Government through relevant line ministries like Ministry of Transport, Commerce and agencies like Road Transport and Safety Agencies to review all old laws and policies that have led to these pricing cartels operating and free the passenger bus sector from manipulation and collusion. Let the passenger bus sector be treated to the same anti price controls and price fixing legislation.

The Highway Safety Group looks forward to safer, efficient and cheaper modes of passenger transport as better and newer models of buses are introduced on our roads.

Previous articleAsanovic Vows Win Over Doubters
Next articleGovernment Should Revisit The Cyber Security and Crimes Act and Make Amendments To Some of its Problematic Provisions

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 6

I Strongly Doubt President Bally is still opposed to Mining in the Lower Zambezi, he is Merely Mocking the Public

The Greens Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that he strongly doubts if republican President Hakainde Hichilema is truly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZDA Applauds United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Limited for Actualising Pledged Investment.

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) is elated with the speed at which United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Limited which is part of the Wonderful Group...
Read more

PF Government Halted Lower Zambezi Mining Project Despite the Court Decision won by Mwembeshi Resources

Economy Chief Editor - 20
The Patriotic Front (PF) Government halted the Mining Project in the Lower Zambezi despite the Austrian-backed Listed company, Mwembeshi Resources, winning a court case...
Read more

Allowing Mining in Lower Zambezi on legal technicalities is a serious indictment on UPND

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) is concerned by media reports suggesting that the government has allowed the highly controversial open-pit mining project in...
Read more

Government releases K1.46 billion for social protection programmes

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Government through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning says it has released K1.46 billion for social protection programmes of which K1 Billion...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.