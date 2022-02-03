Patriotic Front (PF) party member Chishimba Kambwili has said that the Kabwata by-election outcome will determine how the standard of living will be for the Zambian people going forward.
Mr. Kambwili said voting for the UPND Candidate in the Kabwata by-election on Thursday will mean the people have given Government a go-ahead to increase electricity tariffs among other things.
He said it is for this reason that the people of Kabwata should speak on behalf of other Zambians that they are not happy with the increase in commodity prices by not voting for UPND candidates.
“You have got the power to show the UPND Government that you are not happy with all the lies that have characterized their stay in office. They promised cheap mealie meal, cheap electricity but none of these is happening,” he said.
He has cautioned the residents that voting for UPND will mean the increase in prices of commodities will continue under the current Government.
Hon Kambwili has also noted that pressure piled by the PF has made the UPND government to reduce fuel pump prices by K1.
“Once you vote for them, it means you have given them the green light to increase electricity tariffs in June. If you don’t vote for them, they will know that things are not okay. They will further reduce the fuel prices beyond the K1,” he said.
Meanwhile, PF Kabwata by-election Deputy Campaign Manager Hon Mwimba Malama has urged Kabwata residents to vote for PF Candidate Clement Tembo on Thursday.
“When we were telling you that things will become worse when you vote for the UPND you thought we were joking?…The people of Kabwata Mwitusebanya pantu batila ati ukukokola panengo, Malole,” he said.
They can’t convince their own MPs to attend their meetings (MPs don’t want to be associated with them),
They are telling us how bad things could get (scare tactics),
And not how great and wonderful things were under PF (things were horrible.. can’t ran on that record),
In the pictures, every recognizable face has some sort of court case or unexplained $180,000,
Or something ridiculous about perfumes and wives when not saying something equally ridiculous that K2 million is grocery money
Till they get their house in order, the vote should be a resounding NO!.
The same Kambwili who consistently told us that PF were serious thieves should now tell us to vote for PF, what do you take the Zambian people for
Kambwili, You can not tell us who to vote for, you tried that before August 12 and it did not work. PF cheated us in 2011 that they would be more money in our pockets, and for ten years there was literally nothing, PF impoverished the country after inheriting a decent economy from the MMD and grounded it and you should now be asking people to vote for PF, using what logic
The Prices for goods and services will continue fluctuating for now because of the huge mess left by the PF, the economy will only stabilize after several initiatives are put in place which the UPND is currently doing. The fluctuation of the prices is because the country is unstable because of reckless borrowing by the PF, the first country to default, a country with a currency depreciating by over 100% during the PF mis rule
MMD Inflation 6% PF 22%
MMD exchange rate to a dollar K7 PF K22
MMD Reserves 18 months cover PF 6 Months
MMD Sustainable debt PF unsustainable debt even leading to default on debt payments
MMD GDP growth 6% PF Negative
So on what basis should one be voting for PF which such a tattered economic record. Don’t argue with me, argue with the stats above
Kambwili told us that PF were thieves and even used a bemba saying that PF were bamushibila insala, and he said that if he went to PF ever again he should be considered a man person, those were his own words, and today he should tell people of Kabwata to vote for PF, how mwebanthu sure. Only the government of the day can solve issues in Kabwata, what can an opposition guy do, never works like that in Africa, the opposition guy if elected will be a serious sleeping partner. May the best man win
And they were busy speaking in Bemba as if Kabwata is a Bemba speaking constituency. This is the same Kambwili whose only message was Tongas this, Tongas that in 2021. what happened to Tongas being bad people?
I thought hate speech is a crime in Zambia?
So what if someone speaks in Bemba? You can speak in whatever Zambian language you want.
Wasn’t Sean Tembo summoned by police for such remarks as you have posted?