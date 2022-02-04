FAZ Super Division side Zesco United have announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga.

Mulenga was CEO of Zesco for four years – winning three league titles, one Absa Cup trophy and one Charity Shield honour.

“Managing the biggest football club in the country is one of the greatest honours of my lifetime. As an avid reader and a football fanatic, managing this institution was a dream come true,” Mulenga told the club media in his farewell message.

“I would like to thank management for having given me the opportunity to head the club for 4-years. I learnt a lot from those I found at the club, and I hope that I have helped mentor others. It is only through such capacity building can we help develop administrators of the sport in Zambia.”

“I wish to thank the entire ZESCO United family for their support. I also wish the club continued success,” Mulenga said.

Meanwhile ZESCO United Board has promoted Finance Manager Milupi Libi to the role of acting Chief Executive Officer.

Club spokesperson Desmond Katongo confirmed Milupi’s appointment in a media statement.