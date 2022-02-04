SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to.
The chief, who did not disclose the ailment, said this when Vice President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call at his palace.
The chief fell sick in January and was admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka before he was evacuated to India.
And Ms Nalumango has said the UPND has walked the talk during the short time it has been in power.
Ms Nalumango said the government is implementing and fulfilling its campaign promises.
“I am lost for words to visit you because this is a special palace to us. We are coming here to see how you are doing because we believe in the role that you play as royal highnesses and you in particular,” she said.
“We are happy with the interest that you have showed to develop our nation
Because of that we are here and all the time we need your input because you are a reservoir of knowledge in this country and you are capable to do that,” she said.
WE ARE ALL EQUAL EXCEPT SOME ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS
OUR MEDICAL INSTITIONS HAVE IMPROVED TREMENDOUSLY SO WHY IS THIS NECESSARY
This ***** thinks it’s the UPND government that paid for his evaluation when it’s the Zambian taxpayer!! This should not be a political issue at all
Only certain tribe is getting special treatment
So evacuation of elites has not ended, or did it end with PF and this is now the new dawn of evacuations and Chief Mukuni is the first beneficiary under the new dawn evacuations.
KK may his rest in peace, never ever evacuated and treated in hospitals he built and died in the hospital he built at a yonger tender age of 96 while all the others who were evacuated died a ta todler age of whatever
Medical evacuations are back
Madam Vice-President I cannot agree with you that “You have walked the talk”, in fulfilling your campaign promises. Speed up the process of implementing the promises you made prior to the elections. The New Dawn Government seems to be good at talking and making many pronouncements, but on practical aspect minimal results. Anyway, you still have 5 years to prove yourselves.
It’s just shameful that the health facilities are clearly not up to scratch that evacuation is necessary
I hear Chief Mukuni has moved to Lusaka now…anyway this Chief and his family especially wife scarificed a lot to have the brutal regime of Lazy Lungu kicked out when other chiefs wer licking boots of Lungu.