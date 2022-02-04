SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to.

The chief, who did not disclose the ailment, said this when Vice President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call at his palace.

The chief fell sick in January and was admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka before he was evacuated to India.

And Ms Nalumango has said the UPND has walked the talk during the short time it has been in power.

Ms Nalumango said the government is implementing and fulfilling its campaign promises.

“I am lost for words to visit you because this is a special palace to us. We are coming here to see how you are doing because we believe in the role that you play as royal highnesses and you in particular,” she said.

“We are happy with the interest that you have showed to develop our nation

Because of that we are here and all the time we need your input because you are a reservoir of knowledge in this country and you are capable to do that,” she said.