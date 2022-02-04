9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

By Chief Editor
53 views
7
General News Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to.

The chief, who did not disclose the ailment, said this when Vice President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call at his palace.

The chief fell sick in January and was admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka before he was evacuated to India.

And Ms Nalumango has said the UPND has walked the talk during the short time it has been in power.

Ms Nalumango said the government is implementing and fulfilling its campaign promises.

“I am lost for words to visit you because this is a special palace to us. We are coming here to see how you are doing because we believe in the role that you play as royal highnesses and you in particular,” she said.

“We are happy with the interest that you have showed to develop our nation

Because of that we are here and all the time we need your input because you are a reservoir of knowledge in this country and you are capable to do that,” she said.

Previous articleMining in the Lower Zambezi National Park goes to the Constitutional Court

7 COMMENTS

  2. This ***** thinks it’s the UPND government that paid for his evaluation when it’s the Zambian taxpayer!! This should not be a political issue at all

    2
    3

  4. So evacuation of elites has not ended, or did it end with PF and this is now the new dawn of evacuations and Chief Mukuni is the first beneficiary under the new dawn evacuations.

    KK may his rest in peace, never ever evacuated and treated in hospitals he built and died in the hospital he built at a yonger tender age of 96 while all the others who were evacuated died a ta todler age of whatever

    Medical evacuations are back

    2

  5. Madam Vice-President I cannot agree with you that “You have walked the talk”, in fulfilling your campaign promises. Speed up the process of implementing the promises you made prior to the elections. The New Dawn Government seems to be good at talking and making many pronouncements, but on practical aspect minimal results. Anyway, you still have 5 years to prove yourselves.

  7. I hear Chief Mukuni has moved to Lusaka now…anyway this Chief and his family especially wife scarificed a lot to have the brutal regime of Lazy Lungu kicked out when other chiefs wer licking boots of Lungu.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 7

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park goes to the Constitutional Court

General News Chief Editor - 3
An Environmentalist Robert Chimambo has asked the Constitutional Court to order that Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park is a violation of the...
Read more

Leaking Government Documents on Social Media is Criminal-Home Affairs

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has said that the recent leakage of confidential investigation documents is receiving serious attention to ensure...
Read more

Office of the Public Protector wants to be completely detached from the executive to better fight corruption

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Office of the Public Protector has appealed to the new dawn administration to completely detach it from the executive. Public Protector Caroline Sokoni said...
Read more

Milupi must Apologize to the People of Eastern Province over his remarks on the Province Road Network

General News Chief Editor - 12
Concerned senior citizens of Eastern Province have demanded that Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi apologizes to the people of Eastern Province...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.