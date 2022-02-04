9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park goes to the Constitutional Court

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park goes to the Constitutional Court
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An Environmentalist Robert Chimambo has asked the Constitutional Court to order that Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park is a violation of the Constitution.

Mr. Chimambo has also asked the court to command the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to withdraw the approval of the Environmental Impact Statement dated May 7, 2021 for being in breach of the Constitution.

The petitioner also wants the Constitutional Court to order that freedom of Environmental Information is a Constitutional right in Zambia.

This is according to a petition filed in the Constitutional Court.

In this matter, Mr. Chimambo has sued the Attorney General as the first respondent and ZEMA as the second respondent.

In his petition, he has argued that it is his constitutional duty as a citizen to protect the Environment and urged the court to speed up the process of hearing his case.

Previous articleElisha Matambo challenges Church and its leaders to rebuke the UPND Government when it goes astray
Next articleChief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

2 COMMENTS

  1. HOPEFULLY ZAMBIA AND ITS ENVIROMENT WILL BE SAVED
    WILDLIFE IS HERE FOR MANY GENERATIONS TO COME WHERE AS MINING IS SHORT TERM
    WHAT ABOUT THE LAND INVASIONS THAT WILL TAKE PLACE WITH THOSE SEEKING EMPLOTMENT
    AND SETTING UP HOMES
    LETS NOT BE SHORT SIGHTED HERE

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 5

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

General News Chief Editor - 5
SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to. The chief, who did...
Read more

Leaking Government Documents on Social Media is Criminal-Home Affairs

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has said that the recent leakage of confidential investigation documents is receiving serious attention to ensure...
Read more

Office of the Public Protector wants to be completely detached from the executive to better fight corruption

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Office of the Public Protector has appealed to the new dawn administration to completely detach it from the executive. Public Protector Caroline Sokoni said...
Read more

Milupi must Apologize to the People of Eastern Province over his remarks on the Province Road Network

General News Chief Editor - 12
Concerned senior citizens of Eastern Province have demanded that Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi apologizes to the people of Eastern Province...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.