An Environmentalist Robert Chimambo has asked the Constitutional Court to order that Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park is a violation of the Constitution.

Mr. Chimambo has also asked the court to command the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to withdraw the approval of the Environmental Impact Statement dated May 7, 2021 for being in breach of the Constitution.

The petitioner also wants the Constitutional Court to order that freedom of Environmental Information is a Constitutional right in Zambia.

This is according to a petition filed in the Constitutional Court.

In this matter, Mr. Chimambo has sued the Attorney General as the first respondent and ZEMA as the second respondent.

In his petition, he has argued that it is his constitutional duty as a citizen to protect the Environment and urged the court to speed up the process of hearing his case.