Friday, February 4, 2022
General News
Updated:

Leaking Government Documents on Social Media is Criminal-Home Affairs

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has said that the recent leakage of confidential investigation documents is receiving serious attention to ensure the personnel responsible are dealt with according to the law.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta says the leaked document was issued by one of the Security Wings to the Zambia Institute of Estate Agents.

Mr. Chifuta has described the leakage of the document as regrettable.

He has warned that unauthorized access to confidential or classified information and publishing the same constitutes a serious criminal offense punishable by law.

Mr. Chifuta says personnel suspected to have leaked the document on social media have violated Section 49 Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number two of 2021 and that the penalty attracts imprisonment of not less than five years upon conviction.

