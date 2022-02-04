The Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) hassaid that it will petition the outcome of the Kabwata parliamentary by-election in the courts of law.

Party leader Sean Tembo said that the party has refused to accept the results in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election as a true reflection of the free will of the people of Kabwata Constituency.

In a statement, Mr. Tembo said that because of the violence which was allegedly perpetrated against his party members and supporters by the ruling United Party for National Development from the very onset of the election cycle.

Mr Tembo said that on 28th December, 2021, during the first nomination process at St. Patrick’s Primary School in Kabwata, members of the PeP Women’s National Choir were attacked by UPND members allegedly led by William Banda, in full view of Police officers, with four of the attacked members sustaining serious injuries and had to be admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for more than a week.

Mr. Tembo added that the PeP bus was vandalized, music equipment including amplifiers and speakers stolen as well as two drums and that the matter was reported to Kabwata Police Station despite the assailants being identified by the victims, the police did not effect any arrests and the docket remains open up to this day.

Mr. Tembo is of the view that the blatant acts of violence by the ruling UPND against PEP party instilled fear in the people of Kabwata and prevented them from freely associating and supporting his party, for fear of being targets of the UPND violence.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Candidate Henry Muleya got a paltry 30 votes.