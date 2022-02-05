Nkana lost ground in their quest to stay close to the top two on Saturday after Chambishi completed a double over them in the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season.

Fourth placed Nkana lost 1-0 away at Chambishi to suffer back-to-back league defeats against their promoted neighbours this season.

Chambishi also beat Nkana by the same margin the first leg meeting in Kitwe on September 29.

But there was a sideshow to Saturday’s game that suffered a 30 minute delayed due to a waterlogged pitch at Chambishi Stadium following to a relentless 72 -hour downpour that has blanketed the area.

Meanwhile, Chambishi scored the games only goal in the 29th minute through a stunning Stephen Kabamba free-kick in a match the hosts were literally a duck to water in the soggy playing conditions.

Nkana on the other hand were a shadow of themselves especially without injured striker Alex Ngonga who is reportedly out for a month.

Furthermore, new boy David Obashi deeply disappointed in the first half although his 64th minute free kick that was parried by Chambishi’’s impressive goalkeeper Menard Mhango to briefly calmed Nkana’s fans who were exasperated by his overall performance.

Nkana drop from fourth to fifth after the loss on 33 points and are now ten points behind leaders Red Arrows who crawled back from one-down to finish 2-2 at home against Konkola Blades at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco stay second on 38 points following a 1-1 home draw against newcomers Kafue Celtic at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Green Eagles are third on 36 points.

Nkana’s arch-foes Power Dynamos have replaced them at number four following a 2-0 home win over Buildcon in Kitwe.



WEEK 22 RESULTS

03/02/2022

Nkwazi 2-Prison Leopards 1

04/02/2022

Zesco United 1-Kafue Celtic 1

Indeni 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Power Dynamos 2-Buildcon 0

Chambishi 1-Nkana 0

Lusaka Dynamos 3-Forest Rangers 1

Red Arrows 2-Konkola Blades 2

Kabwe Warriors 1-Green Buffaloes 0