Chambeshi Hurt By Nkana Defeat

By sports
53 views
0
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says it is a painful feeling to suffer back-to-back league defeats to struggling Chambishi that has seen them lose ground in the FAZ Super League title race.

Chambishi beat Nkana 1-0 at home on Saturdays to complete a six=pointer against the record 13-time champions whom they beat by the same margin away in Kitwe in the first leg last September.

A booming Stephen Kabamba free-kick in the 29th minute handed third from bottom Chambishi the home win on Saturday at a very packed Chambishi Stadium.

“It is painful, we are fighting to be in the top four but it was not our day,” Chambeshi said.

“We have to now thank about our next game, this game is gone.”

The defeat left Nkana trailing leaders Red Arrows by ten points on 33 and 43 points respectively.

Nkana drops from fourth to fifth and are a point behind their Kitwe archrivals Power Dynamos who enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Buildcon on the same date.

Zesco are second on 38 points while Green Eagles are third on 36 points with twelve games left before the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title race is decided.

