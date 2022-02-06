Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Feira Member Of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has welcomed the decision by the government to allow mining operations to continue in the lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr. Tembo has cited the potential economic benefits that the mining operations will spur in the area which has lagged behind in development for a very long time.

Speaking in a press conference in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Tembo said that the entire population of Luangwa district including the area chiefs are in support of the decision because they understand that the development will have a positive impact on their lives.

Mr. Tembo noted that government is on record of having affirmed that the mining operations will be conducted under strict adherence to environmental standards based on the latest environmental impact assessment report.

Mr. Tembo said that the proposed mining site is located 40 kilometers away from the Zambezi river hence the arguments by some stakeholders that it is a threat to the environment are baseless.

Speaking at the same event, Luangwa Royal Establishment Foundation Chairperson Joseph Felemenga said that the surrounding districts will also benefit from the project once it takes off.

Mr. Felemenga has called on the government not to listen to propaganda that is being sponsored by a clique of foreign interests some of whom are not even genuine investors.

He has since committed to following up with Mwembeshi resources who are the investors to ensure that they adhere to the environmentally friendly measures in conducting the mining operations as announced by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.