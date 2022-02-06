9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

PF MP wants Mining to be allowed in the Lower Zambezi

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News PF MP wants Mining to be allowed in the Lower Zambezi
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Feira Member Of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has welcomed the decision by the government to allow mining operations to continue in the lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr. Tembo has cited the potential economic benefits that the mining operations will spur in the area which has lagged behind in development for a very long time.

Speaking in a press conference in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Tembo said that the entire population of Luangwa district including the area chiefs are in support of the decision because they understand that the development will have a positive impact on their lives.

Mr. Tembo noted that government is on record of having affirmed that the mining operations will be conducted under strict adherence to environmental standards based on the latest environmental impact assessment report.

Mr. Tembo said that the proposed mining site is located 40 kilometers away from the Zambezi river hence the arguments by some stakeholders that it is a threat to the environment are baseless.

Speaking at the same event, Luangwa Royal Establishment Foundation Chairperson Joseph Felemenga said that the surrounding districts will also benefit from the project once it takes off.

Mr. Felemenga has called on the government not to listen to propaganda that is being sponsored by a clique of foreign interests some of whom are not even genuine investors.

He has since committed to following up with Mwembeshi resources who are the investors to ensure that they adhere to the environmentally friendly measures in conducting the mining operations as announced by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

Previous articleGovernment refuses to ban Maize Export, the country is Food Secure-Agricultural Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

PF MP wants Mining to be allowed in the Lower Zambezi

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Feira Member Of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has welcomed the decision by the government to allow...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema holds bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has held bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African...
Read more

Africa must actualize its potential, HH tells AU leaders

General News Chief Editor - 15
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on African leaders to embrace a new paradigm anchored on trade, investments and partnerships to end poverty on the...
Read more

Chief Mukuni thanks the government Evacuating him to India for medical care

General News Chief Editor - 22
SENIOR Chief Mukuni has thanked the government for facilitating his movements and health expenses to India where he was evacuated to. The chief, who did...
Read more

Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park goes to the Constitutional Court

General News Chief Editor - 17
An Environmentalist Robert Chimambo has asked the Constitutional Court to order that Mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park is a violation of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.