Zambia Police in Lusaka has formally charged and arrested a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Chisanga Chanda aged 53 of House Number 8004 Brentwood Woodlands in Lusaka Province for the alleged offense of being an accessory after the fact to a felony Contrary to Sections 397 (1) and 398 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

In a statement released to the media by Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, it is alleged that Mr. Chanda on an unknown date, but between the 1st October 2019 and 4th February 2022 in Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did receive or assist a wanted suspect.

According to other reports have rounded up Penjani Chirambo, a former Intercity Bus Terminus Manager, and his deputy, Darryl Mbiliti. The two were picked up on Thursday last week. Police sources claim that the arrests are connected to the death of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma in 2019.

Banda who was popularly known as “Gaddafi” was allegedly shot in the head and later died in hospital in the political violence that preceded the by-election in Kaoma.

Earlier, reports had alleged that Police on Friday abducted former Republican Edgar Lungu’s bodyguard Mr. Chanda Chisanga, his wife, and President Lungu’s barber man and took them to an unknown location.

Information was that Mr. Chanda’s house was raided on Friday by officers from the Joint Investigations Team and took Mr. Chanda and the wife to an unknown destination.

This afternoon, PF officials led by Raphael Nakachinda, Antonio Mwanza, and Mutotwe Kafwaya were going around police stations with the hope of locating Mr. Chanda, his wife, and the Barber man and were last seen at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka.

And Mr Fube has charged that the UPND administration will turn out to be the most autocratic regime in the history of Zambia.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema has been claiming that he has restored the rule of law but that the contrary is what is obtaining.

“Now we have abductions from people’s homes taking place. The last time we had a government that abducted its people is at the last stages of UNIP and now UPND wants to take us back to those dark ages. As Zambians, especially the Church, please speak up and denounce this,” Mr Fube said.

The abduction of Mr. Chanda means Mr. Lungu is now without a personal bodyguard.

A former president by law is entitled to an official bodyguard paid for by the government, among other benefits.



Lawyer Makebi Zulu has disclosed that the interrogation and arrest of Deputy Police Commissioner, Chisanga Chanda involved a known UPND cadre.

He said Mr. Chanda was interrogated by police officers and a UPND cadre at a private house in Kalundu.

Mr. Zulu also disclosed that Mr. Chanda’s wife and her friend were also detained when they went to check on Mr. Chanda.

The Patriotic Front has condemned the gross lawlessness that has characterized the investigation and arrest of Mr. Chanda and his family.