Former Nkana and Zambia Under-20 goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga has been put to rest at Kabobo Cemetery in Mazabuka.

Mapulunga, 29, died last Wednesday at Mazabuka General Hospital in Southern Province after an illness.

Football officials, coaches, players and fans witnessed the burial of Mapulanga on Sunday.

FC Muza owner and lawyer Keith Mweemba and Pastor Peter Makembo were among mourners.

“Our son was truly a leader as shown by the presence of many people here,” said family spokesperson Kingston Haakonkanyo.

Nkana technical chairman Joseph Khunga said:’ We received the death of Moses with great grief. Moses a good player when he was with us. He contributed to the success of Nkana during his time with us.As a club we shall greatly miss you.”

Mapulanga left Nkana last December following the expiry of his contract.

Mapulanga established his career at Nakambala Leopards before joining Nkana in 2017.

He was part of the Keegan Mumba coached Zambia Under-20 squad that won the COSAFA Junior Championship in 2011.

Mapulanga won the FAZ Super Division title with Nkana in 2020.

He represented Zambia at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.