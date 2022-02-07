President Hakainde Hichilema has described the just ended 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit, as successful.

President Hichilema said this on arrival last evening from Ethiopia, where he attended the just-ended AU Assembly.

The plane carrying President Hichilema landed at the Lusaka ZAF Base at 19 hours. The President was received by senior Government officials, and Service Chiefs.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has called for partnerships between Zambian and Somali businessmen to promote mutual interest.

President Hichilema has told Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, that Zambia is home to many Somali businessmen hence government’s promotion of partnerships for mutual benefits.

The President said Zambia appreciates efforts of Somali businessmen in contributing to the country.

The Head of State further called for strengthened ties with Somali to help improve the welfare of citizens in both countries.

And President Hichilema thanked Mr. Farmajo for his efforts in managing his country which was embroiled in civil conflict. He wished him well in further uniting his people adding that Zambians and Somali nationals are upbeat of better opportunities. The President said the bilateral meeting between the two leaders is vital as it also helps share experiences.

And, Mr. Farmajo said he wants to bring back strong people to people and government to government ties with Zambia that date back to 50 years. He said his country has made progress of bringing back peace after long civil conflict. The Somali President told President Hichilema that he had been requesting for an invitation for a State visit to Zambia from his predecessor but hoped it can happen soon.

Mr. Farmajo said he wants to visit Zambia because he wants to further strengthen ties especially that Zambia is home to many Somali businessmen. He also congratulated President Hichilema on his election. President Hichilema also held bilateral meetings with Ghana President Nana Akufo Ado and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The various bilaterals meetings that President Hichilema held are on the sidelines of the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly.