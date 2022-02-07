9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 7, 2022
Health
Updated:

The process of recruiting of 11,200 health workers-Ministry of Health

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health has commenced the recruitment of 11,200 health workers.

And the ministry of health permanent secretary in charge of technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka has described as misplaced and disappointing plans by some unemployed Doctors to protest over the delay in the recruitment exercise.

Professor Kasonka said that the recruitment exercise is being done in a methodical and systematic manner in order to avert any possible corruption or nepotism in the process, stating that no particular grouping of health personnel is entitled to protest as the recruitment exercise covers various health workers from drivers, nurses, doctors among others.

Professor Kasonka has since urged health personnel to be patient as the process unfolds.

Meanwhile, National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia Executive President Victor Muyumba has advised the government to be consistent in the issuance of statements with regards to the recruitment of the 30, 000 teachers.

Mr. Muyumba said in an interview that been inconsistent will make stakeholders and those that are expecting to be deployed think that they are playing with their minds.

He is worried that government can start talking about finishing the 115 schools without attaching the time frame to the completion of these schools.

Mr. Muyumba said that the recruitment will help address the teacher-pupil ratio the country has been grappling with.

